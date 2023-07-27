Russian fighters show mass heroism repelling latest Ukrainian attack — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russian servicemen showed the best examples of mass heroism when repelling the latest attack by Ukrainian forces in the Zaporozhye area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I can say without any exaggeration that our soldiers and officers demonstrated the best examples of mass heroism. The enemy used a large number of armored vehicles: 50 units, of which 39 units, including 26 tanks and 13 armored vehicles, were destroyed," Putin said.

He said that 60% of the vehicles were destroyed by the 810th Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet and the 71st Regiment of the 42nd Division of the 58th Army of the Southern Military District, and another 40% by combat aviation.

"On my orders, government awards will be bestowed on our boys right in the combat zone today. And I have also instructed the Defense Ministry to prepare proposals for awarding honorary titles to these units," Putin said.