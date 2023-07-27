Russia-Africa Summit agenda to encompass discussion of unfolding events in Niger — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. The situation in Niger, where presidential guards claim to have overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, will be actively discussed at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

According to the Russian presidential spokesman, "of course, it is impossible to ignore such events on the African continent." "Naturally, this is being actively discussed on the sidelines of the summit. And, this topic will very likely be discussed in some fashion at the key events of the summit tomorrow. And today, as well," Peskov added.

Earlier, mutinous Nigerien military personnel announced that President Bazoum had been removed from power and that the landlocked West African country’s borders had been closed. In a statement aired by the country’s national television, they gave guarantees of personal immunity to officials of the deposed president’s government. As well, the military rebels announced a national curfew from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (9:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m. Moscow time), with the work of all public institutions in the country suspended.