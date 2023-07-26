CAR president, delegation arrive in St. Petersburg to participate in Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera accompanied by a delegation has arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in the Russia-Africa Summit. His plane landed in Pulkovo Airport, a TASS correspondent reports.

The republic actively demonstrates its support for Moscow’s policy and plans on the further fostering of cooperation on a number of tracks. At this time, security remains the priority field of interaction because it is still a sphere of significant concern for the CAR. Russian military instructors have been deployed to the country to maintain stability. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that these military advisors "will continue their activity in the necessary and required numbers" in the CAR.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is slated for July 27-28 in St. Petersburg under its traditional slogan: "For peace, security and development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the photo-hosting agency and information partner for the summit and forum, as well as the host of the Second Russia-Africa Media Forum.