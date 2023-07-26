US media doing dance with big money, dirty politicians — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Freedom of expression has been trampled on in the United States, as what is going on in the American media is "a dreadful tango of big money and dirty politicians," Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday.

"They have trampled on every freedom, including, first and foremost, the freedom of expression. The American mass media is taking us on a roller-coaster. It is a horror show. It is a dreadful tango of big money and dirty politicians. There is nothing else there," the diplomat said. "There is neither humanity nor genuine expression of thoughts, aspirations and concerns, or that which worries the American people."

The diplomat added that, on the contrary, "the stratagems that are being written somewhere deep in the bowels of the special services" or spin doctors’ schemes are being imposed on the American people.

Zakharova pointed out that neither the White House nor the Department of State had "any moral right to comment on the information situation."