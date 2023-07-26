Putin says number of agreements with Ethiopia, including on peaceful atom, being readied

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Russia and Ethiopia are ready for concluding a whole number of bilateral documents, including in the area of nuclear energy use, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in St. Petersburg.

"We have prepared a whole package of documents to your visit <…> among them an intergovernmental agreement on information security, on air service, a memorandum of understanding in the area of information and communication technologies, a roadmap on cooperation in the area of nuclear energy use, a protocol between customs services," Putin said.

Moreover, joint work is underway on over 15 intergovernmental and interagency agreements, he added.

Putin also noted a solid trend in mutual trade between the two countries, which gained 56%.