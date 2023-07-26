US, EU only isolate themselves by trying to fence Russia off — Duma speaker

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The United States and the European Union have essentially put themselves on an island by trying to isolate Russia, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at the final meeting of the parliament’s spring session on Wednesday.

"Dear colleagues, it has become evident for many that the United States’ hegemony has come to an end. The majority of the world’s population speaks up for a multipolar world and a just world order. The intent of the United States and the European Union to isolate Russia has backfired in their own self-isolation," he said.

Volodin pointed out that regardless of unprecedented pressure, threats and obstacles, the attempts to intimidate other countries and coerce them into curtailing cooperation with Russia have failed.

"We have lots of friends, and you and I can see this by looking at the guests at the forum, those who traveled to St. Petersburg to attend the Russia-Africa Summit at the invitation of our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," the Duma speaker concluded.