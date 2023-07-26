MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Monuments and memorials to the Great Patriotic War, destroyed in Ukraine, will be restored once the special military operation goals are achieved, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Wednesday.

The diplomat pointed out that, unlike the Kiev regime, Russia honors Great Patriotic War heroes, who selflessly fought with the Nazis, with Ukrainian traitors and collaborators."

"Once the special military operation goals are achieved, all destroyed monuments and memorials in Ukraine will be restored," she said.

Zakharova pointed out that Russia has specialists on post-war restoration.

"For instance, the restoration of Syria’s Palmyra is an example of their selfless labor and professionalism," the diplomat underscored.