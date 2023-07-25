Putin to hold July 28 meeting with African leaders to talk about Ukraine — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Ukraine with visiting African leaders on July 28, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"On July 28, after the [Russia-Africa] summit, we will hold a working dinner for African leaders on the Ukrainian problem," he said, adding that it will be a "continuation of the discussion that was held in St. Petersburg last month." The leaders, in his words, will continue to exchange views "on issues of the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis in connection with the corresponding initiative advanced by a number of African countries."

The working dinner will be attended by heads of state and leaders of delegations from South Africa, the Comoros, the Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, and Zambia.

Ushakov recalled that during the previous meeting on June 17, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined "the details of African proposals." "Representatives from other countries shared their vision of the situation in Ukraine and prospects for a potential negotiating process," he said. "Ramaphosa, probably, plays a key role in promoting the African initiative."

"The Russian side values sincere efforts by its African partners toward a political settlement of the conflict. Their initiative reflects Africa’s increasing international influence, African countries’ readiness to help resolve problems in other regions of the world, as well as global problems," the Kremlin aide stressed.