Angolan delegation arrives in St. Petersburg to take part in Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. An Angolan delegation led by Foreign Minister Tete Antonio arrived in St. Petersburg on Tuesday to take part in the Russia-Africa summit.

Their plane landed at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Angola in January. He held talks with his Angolan counterpart and invited him to pay a visit to Russia in return. Prior to that, the top Angolan diplomat visited Moscow in 2021.

During his visit, Lavrov noted that Russia and Angola had agreed to expedite work on documents on cooperation in the energy, trade, and other sectors. The two countries will develop cooperation, despite the pressure from the United States and its allies, the Russian minister stressed.

The second Russia-Africa summit as well as an economic forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. The first such summit was held in Sochi from October 22-24, 2019 under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."