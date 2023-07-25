Media dramatize situation around BRICS summit, preparations now underway — Russian MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. Mass media are dramatizing the situation around the upcoming BRICS summit, normal and routine preparations for its holding in South Africa are underway,Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large and Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said.

"It seems to me that the press is dramatizing a lot at the moment. <…> In reality, routine and normal preparations for the BRICS summit are underway," he said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa conference at the Valdai Discussion Club.

According to Ozerov, "the summit will be held within the set timeframe and in the format agreed upon by the participants."