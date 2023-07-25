Russian troops improve positions in Krasny Liman area — DPR head

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian troops have improved their positions in the Krasny Liman area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and continue moving forward, acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Tuesday.

"The Krasny Liman direction has seen the most considerable changes in comparison with other areas. Our units are practically constantly improving their positions and gaining new ground while repelling enemy attacks," the acting DPR head said.

This advance amounts to several hundred meters so far, which is a good result, considering dense enemy fire, Pushilin said.

A similar situation is developing in the Avdeyevka area where Russian troops are also improving their positions, he said.