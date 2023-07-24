Even strong Western economies turn into colonies, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Even economically strong and developed Western countries have turned into colonies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Western countries, even strong and developed economies, have become colonies," the diplomat noted, addressing a Russian-African women’s forum.

"The most interesting thing is that European Union nations and NATO countries have already become neo-colonies. They are economically strong; they have a long history of democratic development, and many have given birth to democratic freedoms in the past. However, today, they are not just dependent, but they are completely subordinate to the will of their metropolis - that is, the Anglo-Saxon world - in terms of the economy, politics and morality. However, the world is unwilling to follow the old path, get back on the same old track and repeat the same mistakes," she added.

"We are not only fighting for ourselves; we are fighting for the future of the world, deciding whether it will be a free world or we will return to the colonial past," Zakharova noted.

Still, the diplomat pointed out that Russia and Africa weren’t ready to sacrifice freedom for material benefits the way some Western countries did. "Although we appreciate material welfare, there are more important things. Welfare turns against humans when there is no internal freedom, free will, and an understanding of what's good and bad," Zakharova emphasized.