GENICHESK, July 24. /TASS/. A Russian airstrike destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot on the right bank of the Dnieper River and thwarted an infiltration attempt by a sabotage and reconnaissance group, a Kherson regional emergency official told reporters on Monday.

"Battlegroup Dnieper used fire weapons in the Kherson area, thwarting an infiltration attempt by a sabotage and reconnaissance group near Antonovsky Island. An FPV-drone crew destroyed a boat and six militants of the Ukrainian armed forces. An airstrike wiped out an ammunition depot near the Antonovka settlement, as well as five Ukrainian boats, and killed 15 militants. A 120 mm mortar, its crew and ammunition [were eliminated] near the Antonovka settlement, with six Ukrainian militants killed and another two suffering wounds," he said.

In addition, two 120 mm mortars, their crews and ammunition were eliminated near the Kizomys settlement. An AZP-57 (S-60) anti-aircraft gun, its crew and ammunition were destroyed near the Respublikanets settlement in the Kakhovka area.