West shamelessly used grain deal for self-enrichment — Putin

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused large US and European businesses of shamelessly using the grain deal for exporting and reselling Ukrainian grain.

According to the Russian leader, Moscow committed itself to facilitating the implementation of the grain initiative which was originally meant to ensure global food security. "This ‘deal’, however, while it was publicly advertised by the West as a gesture of goodwill that benefited Africa, has in fact been shamelessly used solely for the enrichment of large US and European businesses that exported and resold grain from Ukraine," Putin emphasized in his article, "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future.".