Kremlin calls out London for sanctions against Artek Children's center

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The British should be ashamed of such sanctions as those imposed on the Artek international children’s center, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Honestly, the most flabbergasting thing lately was the UK’s sanctions against Artek. Now, this is the peak of idiocy!" the Kremlin official said. "And probably, had I been British, I would have been ashamed," Peskov added.

Earlier this week, the UK Foreign Office announced sanctions on 13 Russian nationals and the Artek international children’s center in Crimea.