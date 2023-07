MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have taken a few Ukrainian strongpoints in the Zaporozhye Region the commander of the Storm Z battalion, who goes by the call sign Ali, told TASS.

"Our fighters have managed to move forward by about 500 meters and seize several strongpoints near the village of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the officer said.

He said Ukrainian forces had suffered serious personnel losses.