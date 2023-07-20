Ukrainian forces fire 82 shells at Belgorod Region over day, says governor

TASS, July 20. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 82 rounds of ammunition at the Belgorod Region over day, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"In the Belgorod Region, [the Ukrainian forces] fired 12 artillery shells at the village of Zhuravlevka. In the village of Naumovka, the enemy dropped two shells from a drone. There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements. In the Borisov district, the outskirts of the Lozovaya Rudka village were hit by mortar fire: three shells landed there. No one was injured, there is no destruction," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, two enemy drones were shot down by the air defense system in the Valuisky district and in the settlement of Shebekino. In addition, five mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky district, four landed at the village of Terezovka, three explosive devices were dropped from drones in the village of Sereda. There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements.

The governor added that in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district five shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye and six shells landed in the outskirts of the village of Prilesye. The outskirts of the village of Popovka were shelled five times from a grenade launcher, as a result of which the power supply was disrupted.

"In the Volokonovsky district, 29 mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Stary. There were no injuries or damage. In the Graivoronsky urban district, mortar fire hit the outskirts of the village of Mokraya Orlovka: eight shells landed there. There were no casualties or damage," Gladkov said.