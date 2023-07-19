Russia’s Putin not to attend BRICS Summit, South African president’s office reports

PRETORIA, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not take part in the 15th Summit of BRICS nations, but Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the South African president’s office said on its website on Wednesday.

"By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the Summit but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister, Mr. Sergey Lavrov," the office said in a statement, adding that the summit will be the first to be hosted in person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fikile Mbalula, secretary-general of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, said on Sunday that South Africa still doesn’t know if Putin will be attending the event. Commenting on the situation around the arrest warrant for the Russian leader, issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mbalula noted that his country is an ICC member country and that Pretoria realizes its obligations, but that the government is working toward finding a solution. It is South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been consulting to find the best way out of the situation in the interests of both his country and BRICS, who will make the final decision and make an announcement, Mbalula added.

On March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, alleging that they were responsible for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. When commenting on the decision, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia did not recognize the ICC. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the decisions of the ICC had no meaning for Russia whatsoever, while any potential arrest warrants would be legally null and void.