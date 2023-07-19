Russia to continue boosting relations with Kyrgyzstan, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates its relations with Bishkek and plans to continue boosting ties, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Washington Post reported earlier, citing sources, that the US could impose restrictions on Kyrgyzstan later in the week in response to alleged technology and military supplies to Russia.

"We intend to keep boosting both our bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan, which we appreciate a lot, and all platforms of our mutual integration," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if Moscow saw risks for trade and economic relations with Bishkek.

Peskov pointed out that Kyrgyzstan was Russia’s close partner and ally. In addition, the two countries are united "by participating in rather advanced integration processes" within the Eurasian Economic Union. "This integration very much benefits Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz economy definitely benefits from the ongoing development of this integration process," Peskov noted.