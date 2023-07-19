Frontline situation near Artyomovsk stabilizes, says DPR head

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The frontline situation in the area of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut by Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has stabilized despite heavy fighting near Kleshcheyevka, acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Wednesday.

"In the Artyomovsk direction, the situation has not undergone any special changes but we can talk about certain stabilization, even though there is still tense fighting northwest of Kleshcheyevka," Pushilin said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

As of now, the Krasny Liman area is the most intense direction where Russian forces have destroyed a large amount of the enemy’s manpower and seized some enemy positions over the past few days. Russian forces have also made incremental advances in the Avdeyevka direction. Near Ugledar, Ukrainian troops have been regularly attempting breakthroughs but Russian forces have been able to neutralize these attempts, the acting DPR head said.