Needs of special military operation are fully funded — Mishustin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The needs of the special military operation are being fully financed despite the sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of the coordination council for supplying the Russian Armed Forces.

"Despite the pressure of sanctions on our economy, the financing of the needs of the special military operation has been carried out in full: This goes both for the support of production and ensuring the activities of the armed forces, troops and military formations," he said.

He said that the additional and social payments ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the participants of the special operation and their family members should be provided in a timely manner.

"I will especially bring this to the attention of all those present: It is important that every planned ruble reaches our defenders," Mishustin said.

The prime minister called for making sure money is spent as efficiently as possible when it comes to funding defense contracts.

"The Federal Treasury organized inspections of the use of budgetary resources for the activities of the special military operation. According to their results, the total amount of contract price reductions exceeded 10 billion rubles ($110.2 million)," Mishustin said.

According to the prime minister, the agenda of today's meeting also includes consideration of issues relating to the implementation of earlier decisions.