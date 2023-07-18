Russian MFA reveals current number of participants in Russia-Africa summit

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia has so far received confirmation of participation in the Russia-Africa summit from 49 countries, a senior Russian diplomat said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"So far we have received confirmation of participation from 49 African delegations, with about half of the African countries to be represented at the highest level: the level of heads of state and government," Alexander Polyakov, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa department, said.

According to the senior diplomat, such an approach by African states demonstrates a firm intention to develop relations with Russia despite an unprecedented pressure from the West.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum are scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The first event was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the motto: "For Peace, Security and Development.".