UNSC to hold meeting on Ukraine on July 17 to be attended by top diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, July 16. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Monday, which will be attended by top diplomats from a number of countries, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Sunday.

"At 10:00 p.m. Moscow time tomorrow, on July 17, the United Nations Security Council will hold another discussion of the Ukrainian crisis, which was requested by the British mission. They plan to gather ‘heavy artillery’ in the person of a number of foreign ministers," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Polyansky, Western nations will obviously try to turn the meeting into a "maximally loud anti-Russian show." "We also have something to say," he added.

Monday is the expiration day of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the commitments to remove the obstacles on the path of Russian food and fertilizer exports have not been implemented and the key goal of the deal, namely to ensure grain supplies to the poorest countries, has not been attained.

A diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS on Sunday that the decision on another extension of the grain deal would be made at the very last minute. The deal can be extended if the sides reach compromises, the source said, adding that so far there is no information about any.