Putin praises progress of special military operation

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin positively assesses the course of the special military operation, emphasizing that the Russian military is acting heroically.

"Positively," Putin answered a question from host Pavel Zarubin in the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin", who asked how the president assessed the course of the special military operation. A fragment from the program was posted on Zarubin's Telegram channel.

"Our troops are behaving heroically. Unexpectedly for the enemy in some areas and launching an offensive themselves, taking the most favorable positions there, high ground and so on," the president emphasized.

The Ukrainian army has had no success since the start of its counteroffensive, Putin added.

"All the enemy's attempts to break through our defense - which is a task including the use of strategic reserves - they have not succeeded since the offensive began. The enemy has no success!" the president said. Putin declined to speak to the audience about further tasks of the Russian military. "I will say it to you when the cameras are off," he promised.