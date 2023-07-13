Russian watchdog revokes license of Anglo-American School of Moscow

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for the Supervision of Education and Science has revoked the license of the Anglo-American School of Moscow (designated in Russia as a foreign agent), according to the watchdog’s register of educational institutions.

The register says that the school’s license was declared invalid by an order issued on July 12, 2023.

The Anglo-American School of Moscow, established in 1949, is an educational facility for students from pre-kindergarten to grade 12. There are currently 1,200 students, including the children of American, Canadian and British diplomats.

In January 2022, the school was searched in relation to the case of its teacher Marc Fogel, a former employee of the US Embassy in Moscow. He was later sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking. In April, a Moscow court suspended the school’s work for operating without license.