DONETSK, July 13. /TASS/. The flanks of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut by Ukraine) are under the control of Russian troops and artillery, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) head, told TASS on Thursday.

"Battles are raging for the Artyomovsk flanks. All of them are under the control of our forces and artillery," he said.

The Artyomovsk direction is one of the most complex frontline sectors. The Ukrainian military has been making unsuccessful attempts to capture key heights around Artyomovsk.