Paris should realize its responsibility for delivering SCALP missiles to Ukraine — embassy

PARIS, July 12. /TASS/. France should realize its degree of responsibility for supplying Kiev with long-range SCALP missiles, the Russian embassy said in a statement, published in its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"We are deeply disappointed by the French government ‘s decision to provide Ukraine with long-range SCALP missiles," the embassy said. "The French side should fully realize the degree of responsibility that it undertakes in connection with the decision that it had made."

"As practice has shown, the Kiev regime uses the UK version of this cruise missile to strike residential areas and civilian infrastructure, causing deaths among civilians," Russian diplomats added.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced upon his arrival to the NATO summit in Vilnius that his country would provide Ukraine with longer-range weapons, without specifying their type. Later, AFP reported that the first ones of these missiles were arrived in Ukraine as the French leader was making the announcement.

According to Reuters, France intends to provide Ukraine with 50 SCALP missiles in total. They will be adjusted for use by Soviet-made aircraft.