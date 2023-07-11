Ukrainian conflict won’t end as long as West wants Russia defeated by Kiev — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine won’t end until the West gives up its obsessive idea to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia using Kiev as a proxy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Indonesian newspaper Kompas.

"Why doesn’t the armed confrontation in Ukraine come to an end? The answer is very simple: It will continue until the West gives up its plans to preserve its domination and overcome its obsessive desire to inflict on Russia a strategic defeat at the hands of its Kiev puppets. For the time being, there are no signs of change in this position. We are seeing that the Americans and their vassals continue feverishly pumping Ukraine full of arms and pushing [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky to continue hostilities," he said.

Lavrov said it is telling that the West is ignoring the initiatives of the developing nations, for instance, the proposals by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"During his visit to Moscow on June 30, 2022, he spoke about the need for ceasefire, humanitarian assistance and food security and expressed willingness to ‘develop communication’ between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine," the minister said. On June 3 of this year, Defence Minister of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto also spoke about settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. But Kiev instantly rejected his idea by saying that it needed no mediators right now."

Lavrov said the so-called "peace formula" suggested by Zelensky is a symptom of the aggressive mood of Kiev and its external patrons.

"They are trying to push it through as the only possible option for settlement. In effect, it consists of a package of ultimatums for Russia: a demand to stage a trial of its military-political leadership and take off its material assets in the form of reparations. To legitimize these demands that have nothing to do with seeking a real settlement, they are trying to convene some ‘peace summit’ in the near future, to which they are inviting developing nations. I am sure the Indonesians understand perfectly well the harmful motive behind these plans and will not yield to the false rhetoric of those that stand for fighting to the last Ukrainian," he said.