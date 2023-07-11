Russian forces switch to counter-attack in Krasny Liman area — Shoigu

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian forces switched to a counter-attack in the Krasny Liman area, advancing 1.5 km in depth and 2 km along the front, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told reporters on Tuesday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, the assault teams of the 15th and 21st motor rifle brigades from the battlegroup Center repelled an attack by a Ukrainian motorized infantry company near the settlement of Karmazinovka. By inflicting damage by firepower, Russian units switched to a counter-attack, advancing 1.5 km in depth and 2 km along the front," the defense minister said.

Last night was also tense, he said.

"Over 70 Ukrainian personnel and eight infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed in repelling a Ukrainian army attack near Rabotino. Therefore, all of the Ukrainian army’s offensive plans were thwarted," the Russian defense chief said.