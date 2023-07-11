Russian forces seized several Ukrainian strongpoints in Kupyansk area — retired officer

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian forces have seized a few Ukrainian strongpoints in the Kupyansk area of the special military operation, said Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant-colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic.

"Over the past day alone, our units made significant headway in that area. Some substantial strongpoints of Ukrainian armed formations have been seized in the area of Stelmakhovka, Novosyolovskoye and Kuzemovka. Our troops have also advanced east of Kharkov. That means we are pushing the enemy out moving in a straight line," he said on Channel One.

Marochko told TASS earlier that Russian forces had made significant headway toward the town of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region over the past few days.