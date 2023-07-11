Russia to activate ties with Libya in fields of education, medicine, trade — envoy

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Moscow will begin activating relations with Tripoli in the fields of education, medicine, trade and grain and vegetable oil supplies, Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin said in an interview with TASS.

"If one notes those spheres it is best to start with, then they are education, medicine, trade, above all, the deliveries to Libya of cereal crops and vegetable oils that are so much in demand there. And this is just top of the list," the envoy said.

According to him, the situation in the country is stabilizing. "Many areas of life that just recently used to be as if overshadowed by an armed standoff, today are again in demand by ordinary Libyans," he added. "So the prospects of our interaction with Libya are good, it is possible to find many common points," the diplomat concluded.

Earlier, Russia completely restored its diplomatic presence in Libya.