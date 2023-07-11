Ukraine loses several Bradley vehicles in Zaporozhye Region — Russian politician

MELITOPOL, July 11. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed several Bradley armored fighting vehicles while repelling a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporozhye Region, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Tuesday.

"There were several waves of attack near the Rabotino settlement in the Orekhov sector of the frontline in the Zaporozhye area," he said. "Our guys stood their ground, and artillery units used their ammunition effectively. As a result, at least several Bradley vehicles were destroyed, and presumably, Leopard tanks. There is a dispute going on about Leopard tanks because aerial reconnaissance did not make it clear whether there had been tanks or infantry fighting vehicles. The attack was repelled and enemy troops were eliminated," Rogov pointed out.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at a counteroffensive since June 4. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev stated that Ukraine had lost 13,000 troops since the start of the counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian military had failed to achieve any success in any area.