Weapons from Ukraine may spread across African countries — Russian Ambassador to Libya

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. There is a risk of weapons delivered to Ukraine spreading across Africa, with Libya being such a transit corridor "during the period of anarchy and chaos" in the country, Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin said in an interview with TASS.

"The spread of firearms from Ukraine has undoubtedly become a hot topic today. It is already appearing in some parts of the world and, of course, has the potential to fall into the hands of various extremist and terrorist groups. If needed, any country can become a transit corridor where the state's control over the local situation is insufficient. Such risks cannot be ruled out, and during the period <...> of anarchy and chaos in Libya, I think there was some transit," the diplomat said.

At the same time, the ambassador emphasized that Libyan security forces and competent authorities "have become noticeably stronger and show considerable determination to stop cross-border criminal activities.".