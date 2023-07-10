China ready to contribute to building stable world jointly with Russia, says Xi

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to join efforts with Moscow to contribute to building a prosperous, stable and just world order, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"China is ready to continue working with Russia <…> in order to contribute to developing and reviving both countries as well as to build a prosperous, stable and just world order," China’s CCTV quoted Xi as saying at a meeting with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko in Beijing.

Xi said that, in the new era, his country was ready to continue developing the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Russia which imply "mutual assistance, deep integration, innovation and pioneering, as well as mutual benefit."