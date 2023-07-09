Russian upper chamber speaker heading to China with visit – press service

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. A delegation of the Federal Assembly headed by Speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper chamber Valentina Matviyenko is heading to China with a visit, the press service of the Federation Council said in a statement on Sunday.

"A delegation of the Federal Assembly headed by Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko is heading to the People’s Republic of China with a visit at the invitation of the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji," the statement reads.

Matviyenko will participate in the eighth meeting of the Inter-parliamentary Commission on cooperation between the Russian and Chinese parliaments. The delegation includes a number of vice-speakers and heads of committees of both chambers of the Russian parliament.