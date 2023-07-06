French protesters use weapons West shipped to Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The protesters in France use weapons that the West shipped to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

The diplomat pointed out that the weapons, provided by the West, NATO and France in particular to support "nationalists, Nazis and fascists in Ukraine boomerang and not only end up on their own territory, but are being fired at their own people."

"Weapons, shipped to Kiev, end up in the hands of these protesters and are being used against the police back in France," she said.

Zakharova stated that the West "opens the Pandora’s box" by encouraging Nazism in Ukraine.

"We can see the results of such policy already: nationalist radicals across Europe have become active, encouraged. They see now that this is not only allowed now but is also being funded well, and, furthermore, weapons are being shipped to the likes of them. Nationalist radicals across Europe can read these signs, and, if we believe numerous reports from the media, neo-Nazi groups participate directly in the riots in France. Has this occurred to anyone in the Elysee Palace? If not, then it’s definitely time," the spokeswoman said.

Unrest broke out in France on June 27 after police shot dead a 17-year-old driver of Algerian origin in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he failed to comply with an order to stop his car. The police officer who shot and killed the teenager was detained.