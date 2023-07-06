Ukrainian troops intensify shelling attacks on LPR settlements — officer

LUGANSK, July 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have intensified shelling attacks on settlements located near the combat engagement line in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel of the LPR People’s Militia, told TASS on Thursday.

"In the Lugansk tactical area, Ukrainian armed units have intensified shelling attack on settlements located near the frontline, including Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye, Lisichansk, Severodonetsk, Svatovo, and their environs," he said, adding that shelling is conducted from artillery and multiple launch systems.

According to Marochko, Ukrainian troops are targeting civilian infrastructure. "Regrettably, there are casualties and damage," he said.

On Wednesday, Marochko told TASS that one civilian was killed and two more were wounded in Kremennaya, which was shelled from 155mm artillery systems. Later, LPR’s acting head Leonid Pasechnik said that a Ukrainian shell hit the territory of a hospital in Kremennaya.