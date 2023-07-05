Russian forces strike four Ukrainian army brigades in DPR and LPR

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the manpower of four Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In areas near the settlements of Yampolovka, Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kuzmino and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, damage was inflicted on the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 21st, 42nd, 63rd mechanized and 95th air assault brigades," the spokesman said.

In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by the assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd and 66th mechanized brigades were repelled by self-sacrificing and well-coordinated actions of units from Russia’s battlegroup Center, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires near the settlements of Makeyevka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the general reported.

In addition, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted in areas near the settlements of Serebryanka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, he said.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy’s losses in that direction amounted to over 90 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system and two D-30 howitzers, the spokesman said.