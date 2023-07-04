SCO member states call for strict compliance with Non-Proliferation Treaty — declaration

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states advocate strict compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, says the joint New Delhi declaration, signed after the meeting of SCO Council of Heads of States, which took place in an online format Tuesday under India’s presidency.

"Member states that are also parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, advocate strict compliance with the Treaty, comprehensive balanced promotion of all goals and principles enshrined in the Treaty, strengthening of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and facilitation of an equal, mutually beneficial cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy," the declaration reads.

SCO member states once again pointed out that "the unilateral and unrestrained buildup of global missile defense systems by certain states or groups of states negatively affects the international security and stability."

They stated that attempts to ensure own security at the expense of other states are unacceptable.

The summit was attended by all SCO member states, as well as Iran, Belarus and Mongolia - as observers. Turkmenistan also attended the summit as a guest. The summit was also attended by heads of two SCO bodies - the Secretariat and the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. In addition, heads of six international and regional organizations were invited: the UN, the ASEAN, the CIS, the CSTO, the EAEU and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).