Over 100 shells fired at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region by Ukraine in 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have fired over 100 shells at population centers in the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours resulting in no casualties, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"In the Belgorodsky District, 21 artillery shells were launched at the village of Nekhoteyevka. <...> Also, the adversary dropped one explosive device and one grenade from drones. <...> In the Valuysky Municipal District, the village of Kukuyevka was shelled with conventional artillery with 20 incoming strikes recorded. There are no casualties," he wrote.

The governor specified that the roofs, facades, fences or windows of six private residences sustained various types of damage and two vehicles and four uninhabited structures were hit.

According to Gladkov, 45 mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the Stary farm in the Volokonovsky District and seven artillery and five mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky Municipal District. The village of Terezovka was shelled with mortar fire with three incoming hits recorded. The governor added that in the Belgorodsky, Volokonovsky, Grayvoronsky and Shebekinsky Districts there had been no casualties or destruction caused by the shelling.