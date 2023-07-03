Top Russian, Syrian diplomats discuss regional problems

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Pressing regional problems and the situation in and around Syria were the focus of a telephone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Syrian counterparts, Faisal Mekdad, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The top diplomats exchanged views on the pressing problems on the regional agenda. They discussed in detail the situation in and around Syria. Key attention was focused on issues of the coordination of efforts within the United Nations," it said.

According to the ministry, Lavrov stressed the importance of the May decision on Syria’s reinstatement in the Arab League and its positive influence of the developments in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Syrian foreign minister reiterated his country’s support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The phone call was initiated by the Syrian side.