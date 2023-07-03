Chair of Russian election body highlights pivotal role of Russia’s 2024 presidential vote

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The future not only of Russia but of the entire world will hinge on Russia’s presidential election in 2024, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Monday.

"This is precisely what is now strengthening the system regardless of any political or other differences: this sense of patriotism, responsibility, the understanding that the upcoming presidential election is not just a routine presidential election, it is an election that will determine not only Russia’s future, but the future of the entire world for years to come," Pamfilova said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The CEC understands this perfectly well, she added. "That is to say, this is our electoral front line. I am sure that our almost million-strong army [of my colleagues] will handle it properly and honorably," Pamfilova stressed.

Earlier, Pamfilova said that Russia’s next presidential election will be announced and held within the timeframe specified by law. As of now, it is slated to take place on March 17, 2024. The Federation Council, or upper house of Russia’s parliament, decides on the calling of elections no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before the designated election day.