Ukrainian troops keep trying in vain to cross Dnieper near Antonovsky Bridge — governor

GENICHESK, July 3. /TASS/. Russian forces control the situation near the Antonovsky Bridge in the Kherson Region, thwarting Ukrainian troops’ attempts to cross the Dnieper River in small groups, the region’s Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"The enemy seeks to remotely booby-trap the approaches to our positions on the left bank and cross the river in small groups on individual boats. Despite the enemy’s artillery fire, our fighters promptly conduct demining activities and use artillery to sink vessels. For instance, last night, our artillery units sank a boat with troops in the middle of the Dnieper; no one survived," Saldo said.

He noted that Russian forces "continue to strengthen their positions on the left bank and reinforce them with firepower, hitting the enemy’s positions on the right bank with artillery and retaliating by booby-trapping the approaches to the Antonovsky Bridge."

Saldo added, citing information from a spokesman for the Dnieper Battlegroup, that "the situation is difficult" but "totally controllable." "I would like to point out to our people that they should only trust official reports. No media outlets have access to reliable and complete information on any issue and they often draw unfounded alarmist conclusions from unverified and fragmented data," the acting governor concluded.