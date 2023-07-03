Russian forces repel almost 60 attacks in Lugansk area in past week — LPR officer

LUGANSK, July 3. /TASS/. Russian troops repelled almost 60 attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Lugansk area in the past week, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS.

"Last week, the Russian Armed Forces repelled 56 enemy attacks in the Lugansk tactical area," he said.

According to Marochko, Russian troops eliminated some 3,000 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries along the Lugansk frontline in the past week, suppressing the activities of 14 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. "About 75 motor cars, 45 armored combat vehicles and ten tanks, including those made overseas, were destroyed. In addition, 40 towed and self-propelled artillery systems were hit," Marochko noted.

On June 26, the retired LPR officer told TASS that Russia’s Battlegroup South had repelled over 50 Ukrainian attacks in the Lugansk area in the previous week, killing 2,600 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries.