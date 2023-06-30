Economic, media forums to be held as part of Russia-Africa Summit — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. An economic forum and a media event will be held as part of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg in July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an online briefing on Friday.

"An economic forum and a media forum will take place on the sidelines of the leaders’ summit. It will be a very big event held across several venues. I am sure that it’s going to be interesting," he noted.

According to Lavrov, "the majority of [African] countries will be represented at the highest level." "A major declaration is being prepared, a document that will set out a plan for cooperation between Russia and African nations for the next several years," Russia’s top diplomat said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are scheduled to take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 26-29. The first summit, dubbed "For Peace, Security and Development," was held in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi on October 22-24, 2019.