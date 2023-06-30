Iran awaits Russia’s final comments on comprehensive cooperation agreement — ambassador

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Tehran awaits Moscow’s final comments to the bilateral treaty on comprehensive cooperation before its signing, Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Friday.

"In various ways, of course, we keep our relations up to date. One of those ways is the comprehensive treaty of cooperation. This treaty covers all areas: politics, security, culture, defense, and so on," he said at a news conference. "We had an exchange of views. The Islamic Republic of Iran expressed its views and comments to the Russian Federation. We are waiting for our Russian colleagues and friends to give us their views and comments."

The ambassador added that the treaty will then be submitted to be signed by the top Russian and Iranian officials, and must then be ratified by the parliaments of the two countries.