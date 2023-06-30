Head of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council planning to attend Russia-Africa summit — politician

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, is planning to take part in the Russia-Africa summit scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg next month, Deputy Chairman Malik Agar announced at a news conference on Friday.

"The head of our Transitional Sovereignty Council, Mr. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is going to attend the forum," Agar said, when asked a relevant question.

The debut Russia-Africa summit was held in Sochi in 2019. Its motto was "For Peace, Security and Development."