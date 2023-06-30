Russia’s strike wipes out 30 Ukrainian troops near Antonovka Bridge, says regional head

GENICHESK, June 30. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike against a Ukrainian troop cluster to mop up the area near the Antonovka Bridge in the Kherson Region, killing 30 militants, acting Regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Friday.

"The forces of the Dnepr battlegroup continue successfully clearing the terrain near the Antonovka Bridge from Ukrainian armed formations. Today a strike was delivered: thirty militants were killed and another ten crippled," the regional head wrote on his Telegram channel.

The remnants of the enemy forces are hiding "in cottage houses on both sides of the bridge," Saldo said.

Russian artillery is effectively hammering the enemy forces, following which a final mop-up operation will be carried out, the acting regional governor said.