Russian forces continue trench warfare in Kupyansk area, says LPR officer

LUGANSK, June 30. /TASS/. Russian forces are engaged in trench warfare in the Kupyansk area, Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, told TASS.

"Trench warfare is underway in the Kupyansk area. No serious attempts by the enemy to carry out offensive operations have been recorded near Kupyansk. The Ukrainian armed forces have largely been focused on counter-battery fire and efforts to fortify their defensive positions," he pointed out.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost over 25 troops in the Kupyansk area on the previous day.