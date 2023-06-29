US, its allies to blame if CFE Treaty ceases to exist — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The blame for the possible termination of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE Treaty) will be on the United States and its allies, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

In his words, the treaty’s main body, the Joint Consultative Group, last gathered on March 2022.

"If the CFE Treaty ceases to exist - and there are all reasons for that <…> - the United States and its allies will get the blame for this outcome ," he told a conference of the treaty’s signatories.